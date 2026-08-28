Daniels caught five of his six targets for 42 yards in Thursday's preseason finale against the Chargers.

Daniels received all of his targets from rookie first-round quarterback Ty Simpson. The wide receiver played 34 starting offensive snaps before retiring for the preseason. The rookie sixth-rounder making the Rams' 53-man roster will be a close call, but there is a good chance he will either beat out Xavier Smith for the spot or the Rams will keep seven wide receivers. If Daniels is waived during Sunday's cutdown day, he will likely be claimed by another franchise. If Daniels is waived and not claimed, he will likely end up as one of the primary depth options on the Rams' practice squad throughout the 2026 season.