Kupp brought in all five targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' 24-3 win over the Patriots on Thursday.

Jared Goff put the ball up just 25 times and averaged 5.5 yards per attempt, so no Rams pass catcher enjoyed a fruitful night on the stat sheet. However, Kupp was able to give his overall fantasy production a nice boost with a two-yard touchdown grab late in the third quarter that closed out the scoring on the night for either club. The trip to the end zone was Kupp's first since Week 4 against the Giants, while his yardage tally qualified as his sparsest since a Sunday night loss to the 49ers a week later. The Eastern Washington product will look to compile as much of the 131 yards he needs to achieve his second straight 1,000-yard campaign when he sees the vulnerable Jets secondary in a Week 15 matchup on Sunday, Dec. 20.