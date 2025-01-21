The Rams signed Stoops to a reserve/future contract Monday, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

Stoops signed with the Rams in early May as an undrafted free agent. The Oklahoma product spent the entire 2024 regular season on the Rams' practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he wasn't elevated for a single contest. By signing a futures contract, Stoops will be on the Rams' 90-man roster when the new league year begins March 12, and he'll work with coaches during OTAs, minicamp and training camp in the hopes of earning a roster spot for the 2025 campaign.