The Rams waived Stoops (suspension) on Tuesday.

Stoops logged an 8/74/1 preseason stat line on 12 targets across three games, but it wasn't enough for him to crack the Rams' 53-man roster. He'll look to catch on with a team in need of wide receiver depth, but if he does sign to a 53-man roster, Stoops will be forced to miss the first two regular-season games due to his suspension for violating the NFL's policy regarding performance-enhancing drugs.