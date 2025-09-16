The NFL lifted Stoops' two-game suspension Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

If Stoops were to have signed with a team, he would have been required to miss two games to serve a suspension for violating the NFL's policy regarding performance-enhancing drugs. Now that the suspension has been lifted, Stoops will be able to sign with a team and contribute to it immediately. He spent the entire 2024 season with the Rams' practice squad and was cut by the team at the end of training camp in late August.