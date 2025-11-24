Rams' Jarquez Hunter: Inactive Week 12
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday night's game against Tampa Bay.
Hunter has logged just 22 special-teams snaps across five rookie-season appearances. He's firmly behind Kyren Williams, Blake Corum and Ronnie Rivers on the backfield depth chart.
