The Dolphins waived Hunter on Sunday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Rams traded Hunter to the Dolphins just last Thursday in return for wide receiver Tutu Atwell. If the team was not set on making Hunter a member of the initial 53-man roster, it is unclear why it went ahead with the trade. Hunter did not play in a preseason game with the Dolphins. The running back will now be placed on waivers. If the 23-year-old remains unclaimed, there is a good chance he will sign with the Rams or Dolphins' practice squad as a free agent.