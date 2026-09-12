Watson tallied four tackles (two solo) during the Rams' 27-7 loss to the 49ers in Week 1.

Watson was working through a toe injury leading up to the Rams' regular-season opener, though the issue didn't appear to be a severe one as he played all 65 defensive snaps. Watson was a full-time starter for the Chiefs in 2025, playing 90 percent or more of defensive snaps in 14 of the 16 regular-season games he played in. Watson signed a three-year contract with the Rams in March to start opposite fellow former Chief Trent McDuffie at outside corner. The Rams gave up 205 passing yards and three touchdowns to Brock Purdy in Week 1, so Watson and the secondary will look for better results in Week 2 against the Giants on Monday, Sept. 21.