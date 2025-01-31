Garoppolo completed 24 of 41 passes for 334 yards, two touchdowns and an interception during the 2024 regular season, adding two rushing attempts for five yards.

In his lone appearance of the season Week 18, Garoppolo showcased his abilities to potential suitors and performed well, completing touchdown passes to Tyler Higbee and Tyler Johnson with mostly backups on the field for the Rams. Head coach Sean McVay may be inclined to bring the 31-year-old Garoppolo, an unrestricted free agent, back for another round as the primary backup to Matthew Stafford if the price is right, as third-stringer Stetson Bennett has yet to take a snap in a regular-season game and had a miserable preseason with five interceptions and a lost fumble over two starts.