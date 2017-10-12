Rams' Mark Barron: Sits out practice
Barron (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Barron racked up a season-high 15 tackles against the Seahawks in Week 5, and his return will be important for stopping red-hot Jags' running back Leonard Fournette. This injury was first reported Wednesday, and the severity is unclear, making it tough to project when he'll be healthy enough to return.
