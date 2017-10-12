Barron (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Barron racked up a season-high 15 tackles against the Seahawks in Week 5, and his return will be important for stopping red-hot Jags' running back Leonard Fournette. This injury was first reported Wednesday, and the severity is unclear, making it tough to project when he'll be healthy enough to return.