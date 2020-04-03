Rams' Michael Brockers: Medically cleared
Brockers (ankle) passed a physical to finalize his three-year contract with the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Brockers originally agreed to a three-year deal with the Ravens, but it later fell through because the team was concerned about an ankle sprain he suffered in Week 17 of last season. The Rams don't seem bothered by the issue and thus will keep their 2012 first-round pick in the fold.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
4/2 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew analyzes all of the quarterbacks in the 2020 draft class including Joe Burrow,...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Jimmy G
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
2020 Fantasy Football Dynasty rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for PPR leagues.
-
Dynasty Quarterback Tiers
Heath Cummings updates his 2020 Dynasty quarterback tiers.
-
Dynasty Tight End Tiers
Heath Cummings updates his 2020 Dynasty tight end tiers.
-
Superflex mock draft: QB demand
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our last Superflex mock draft before the 2020 rookie class gets...