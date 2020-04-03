Play

Brockers (ankle) passed a physical to finalize his three-year contract with the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brockers originally agreed to a three-year deal with the Ravens, but it later fell through because the team was concerned about an ankle sprain he suffered in Week 17 of last season. The Rams don't seem bothered by the issue and thus will keep their 2012 first-round pick in the fold.

