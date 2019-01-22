Brockers finished the regular season with 54 tackles (21 solo) and a sack.

While often overshadowed by fellow defensive linemen Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh, Brockers turned in another solid season for the Rams. However, his on-field play didn't translate to consistent fantasy results, and Brockers will probably struggle to be anything more than a fringe contributor in IDP settings again in 2019.

