Rams' Michael Brockers: Turns in another solid campaign
Brockers finished the regular season with 54 tackles (21 solo) and a sack.
While often overshadowed by fellow defensive linemen Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh, Brockers turned in another solid season for the Rams. However, his on-field play didn't translate to consistent fantasy results, and Brockers will probably struggle to be anything more than a fringe contributor in IDP settings again in 2019.
More News
-
Rams' Michael Brockers: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Rams' Michael Brockers: Dealing with sprained shoulder•
-
Rams' Michael Brockers: Participating in voluntary workouts•
-
Rams' Michael Brockers: Won't need knee surgery•
-
Rams' Michael Brockers: Downgraded to out•
-
Rams' Michael Brockers: Sustains knee injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Super Bowl Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...