Hampton (pectoral) was active for Saturday's 31-21 win over the Cowboys.

Hampton suffered a torn pectoral in Week 15 of the 2024 campaign, which he has continued to work his way back from during training camp. The linebacker was able to start Saturday's contest, proving his health ahead of the 2025 campaign. The 25-year-old is geared up to operate as a top reserve option behind Jared Verse (knee) and Byron Young at outside linebacker this season.