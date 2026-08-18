Nick Hampton: Reaches injury settlement

Hampton (undisclosed) was waived after reaching an injury settlement with the Panthers on Monday, Kassidy Hill of the team's official website reports.

Hampton reverted to injured reserve with Carolina on Aug. 10 after he was waived/injured one day earlier. Now that he has reached an injury settlement with the team, he'll be able to pass a physical and potentially play elsewhere in 2026. The linebacker compiled 10 total tackles (four solo) over 12 regular-season contests with the Rams in 2025, playing 194 of his 306 total snaps with the special-teams unit.