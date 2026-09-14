Speights is dealing with a hip pointer coming out of the Rams' season-opening loss to the 49ers on Thursday, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

The linebacker suffered the injury in the first quarter, left the game briefly and then returned in the second quarter. He didn't exit again and ended up playing 30 defensive snaps and nine special-teams snaps. Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that Speights is "feeling better than what we had anticipated" and is "making positive gains right now."