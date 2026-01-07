Speights recorded 85 tackles (45 solo) and a pass defensed in 16 games during 2025.

Despite playing in one fewer game than his rookie year in 2024, Speights saw significantly more action on the field this season, recording 667 snaps. Speights did deal with a high-ankle sprain that cost him one game and kept him off and on the injury report for the latter half of the season, or he may have had an even more robust increase to his performance. This coincided with a merely modest gain in his tackle totals year-to-year, and Speights will look to continue his positive trend alongside Nate Landman as the likely starting inside linebackers for the Rams in 2026.