Speights (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Speights was limited in practice all week due to an ankle injury, and his status for Sunday's game may not be officially known until the Rams announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. If he's not cleared to play or operates on a snap count, then Troy Reeder and Shaun Dolac would be the top candidates to see more snaps at inside linebacker alongside Nate Landman.