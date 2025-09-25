Havenstein (ankle) did not participate in practice for the second day in a row Thursday, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

The right tackle emerged from last Sunday's loss to the Eagles "a little sore," per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com, quoting Los Angeles coach Sean McVay. Now that Havenstein has missed two straight practice days, his injury is at least worth monitoring during Friday's session ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Colts. Warren McClendon is his backup.