Carter was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster by the Rams on Saturday.

After signing to Los Angeles' practice squad Sept. 1, Carter will get the first elevation of his NFL career ahead of Sunday's contest versus the Chiefs. The 23-year-old caught 20 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns as a senior at Georgia State last season but went unselected in the draft last April. Tyler Higbee (knee) is questionable for Week 12, and if he's unable to play, Carter would likely slot in as the Rams' No. 2 tight end behind Brycen Hopkins.