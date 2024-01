The Rams signed Brown to a reserve/future contract Thursday.

Brown was thought to be the Rams' opening day kicker, but he was let go after he made only four of his seven field-goal attempts in three preseason games. Los Angeles dealt with some kicking problems throughout the year (third-lowest conversion rate on field-goal attempts in the NFL) and Brown will likely have the opportunity to compete for the Rams' top kicker spot once again next season.