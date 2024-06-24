Coach Sean McVay said during June minicamp that White (Achilles) is "making good progress" but is uncertain for the start of training camp in late July, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

White is currently working his way back from a right Achilles' tendon tear that cut his 2023 season short in October, and in 2022 he only suited up for six games before suffering a torn ACL. Since signing a one-year deal with the Rams, White has spent most of the offseason working off to the side with trainers, but he was reportedly able to participate in walkthroughs during the final week of OTAs. The 29-year-old figures to start at cornerback when he's healthy, but it remains to be seen whether he'll be ready to practice by the start of training camp, or to play a full share of snaps Week 1.