Rams' Tremayne Anchrum: Will not return
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Anchrum (ankle) will not return Sunday against the Falcons, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Anchrum suffered the injury in the first quarter. In his absence, Jeremiah Kolone will likely become the Rams' backup guard for the remainder of the game.
