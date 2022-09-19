Anchrum suffered a fractured fibula in Sunday's win over the Falcons and will need surgery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Anchrum suffered the injury early in the game, while making his first career NFL start. There is no timeline on his return, and he is considered out indefinitely, with a move to IR looming. It's another tough blow to the Rams' offensive line, who already lost third-round rookie Logan Bruss for the season due to a torn ACL and MCL. The team will likely turn to David Edwards to start at left guard moving forward.