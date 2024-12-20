Higbee (knee/illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

The Rams listed Higbee as a full participant on seven consecutive practice reports before an illness sidelined him Thursday. He was back to full participation Friday and now appears set to make his 2024 debut, returning from the ACL and MCL tears he suffered in a playoff loss to the Lions in January. Higbee has a long track record of handling huge snap counts but probably won't be tasked with that type of workload in his first game back from major surgery / a prolonged absence.