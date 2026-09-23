Smith did not catch his only target during Monday's 28-6 win versus the Giants, but he recorded four punt returns for 32 yards and two kick returns for 29 yards.

With usual lead target Puka Nacua (groin) out, Smith was actually the Rams' third option at wide receiver in Week 2 in terms of offensive snaps (25) behind 2025 seventh-rounder Konata Mumpfield (42) and veteran Davante Adams (38), but Adams was the only Rams wideout who saw more than two targets. Smith remained heavily involved on special teams, however, and that will probably continue to be his primary function as long as one of Nacua or Adams is in pads.