Smith secured one of two targets for six yards, returned one punt for nine yards and returned one kick for 27 yards during Sunday's 37-20 victory over the Cardinals.

A week removed from leading the Rams in receiving yards, Smith fell back to Earth in a big way against Arizona, reverting back to his more typical output through the 2025 campaign. Smith was fourth on the Rams in receiving yardage with 303 yards on 24 catches with no touchdowns. Smith's role grew as the season progressed, settling in as one of the primary backups behind starters Puka Nacua and Davante Adams (hamstring). Smith will be an exclusive rights free agent after the season and will be a candidate to be offered a one-year deal to return to the Rams as a return specialist and role player at wide receiver once again. Smith's next opportunity to produce comes in a road matchup against Carolina in the wild-card round on Saturday.