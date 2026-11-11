The Rams signed Smith off the 49ers' practice squad Tuesday.

Smith had been with the Rams early in the campaign before being waived Oct. 2. He subsequently signed with San Francisco's practice squad, where he had resided until Los Angeles brought him back into the fold Tuesday. Smith drew just one target (which he didn't catch) across 80 offensive snaps over his three games with the Rams in the early portion of the season, but he could immediately factor into the mix for the next several weeks, as Davante Adams (hamstring) is still on IR, Puka Nacua (knee) is slated to miss several weeks and Jordan Whittington (back) landed on injured reserve Tuesday. Smith could also be used as a returner in Whittington's absence.