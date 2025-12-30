Smith had four receptions on six targets for 67 yards while returning three punts for 23 yards in Monday's 27-24 loss to Atlanta.

Smith was shockingly the game's leading receiver in a Monday Night Football matchup that featured star receivers Puka Nacua and Drake London. The 27-year-old Smith's six targets were the most he has seen in a pro game to date. The return specialist was the biggest beneficiary of WR Davante Adams' (hamstring) absence after Tutu Atwell and Konata Mumpfield were held to two catches for 10 yards combined in Monday's loss. Smith appears to be the backup most likely to step up behind Nacua if Adams remains sidelined against Arizona on Sunday for the final game of the regular season.