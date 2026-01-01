Smith (chest) was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

In Monday's 27-24 loss in Atlanta, Smith ranked third among Rams wide receivers in snap share with 51 percent behind Puka Nacua (74 percent) and Konata Mumpfield (66 percent). However, Smith paced the team with 67 receiving yards on his four catches. Assuming he's able to play through his chest injury Sunday against the Cardinals, he should continue to earn consistent looks from QB Matthew Stafford because No. 2 WR Davante Adams is expected to miss a third game in a row, as coach Sean McVay told Grosbard on Wednesday.