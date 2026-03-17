Pinter and the Ravens agreed to terms on a contract Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The 2020 fifth-round pick from Ball State spent his first five NFL seasons with the Colts, but it now appears he's found a new home in Baltimore. During Pinter's time in the league, he's appeared in 77 regular-season games but made just 10 starts. However, he could operate as the Ravens' starting center during the 2026 season after Tyler Linderbaum signed with the Raiders in early March.