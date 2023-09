Ojabo (ankle) will not play in Sunday's matchup with the Browns.

No surprise here, as Ojabo was unable to participate in practice all week. He injured his ankle in last week's loss to the Colts. With Odafe Oweh (ankle) also ruled out, Jadeveon Clowney and Tavius Robinson will presumably get the start on the edge, while Jeremiah Moon should see an increased role providing depth.