Ojabo (knee) was a full participant at the Ravens' first practice at training camp Sunday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Ojabo appears to have made a full recovery from the ACL surgery he underwent in late November. The linebacker appeared in three games in 2023, securing six total tackles, including a sack, while also forcing a fumble. The former second round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft has been limited to just five contests over his first two campaigns in the league and he'll look to leave his injury woes behind entering year three.