Duvernay (knee) returned to practice Tuesday, Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun reports.
Duvernay was sidelined during the preseason but has plenty of time to work his way back into game shape before Baltimore's Sept. 11 season opener against the Jets. He's the leading candidate to start at wide receiver opposite Rashod Bateman while also serving as the Ravens' top return man on special teams.
