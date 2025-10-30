default-cbs-image
Walker (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game against Miami.

Walker will be a healthy scratch for a second consecutive week, which leaves Tylan Wallace and LaJohntay Wester as the Ravens' depth options at wide receiver behind Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and DeAndre Hopkins. Walker's next chance to play is Week 10 against the Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 9.

