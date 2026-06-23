Ravens' Devontez Walker: Impressive spring showing

Walker made a strong impression during the Ravens' spring practices, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.

The 2024 fourth-round pick reportedly stood out as a field-stretcher during OTAs and mandatory minicamp, aiding his chances of earning a role behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman (personal). Baltimore added wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt in the 2026 NFL Draft, along with rookie tight ends Matthew Hibner and Josh Cuevas, creating significant competition for targets. Walker has nonetheless flashed big-play ability in limited opportunities, turning seven career receptions into 157 yards and three touchdowns, providing reason for excitement if he does manage to make a leap in Year 3.