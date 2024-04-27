The Ravens selected Walker in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 113th overall.

Walker led Kent State in receiving yards and touchdowns back in 2022 before transferring to North Carolina last season, but a delay in eligibility saw the soon-to-be 23-year-old play in only eight games with the Tar Heels. Walker still managed to find a way to lead the team in touchdown receptions and by all accounts seems to possess both the level-headed nature and frame (6-foot-2, 193 pounds) to be a productive receiver at the NFL level. The talented wideout didn't necessarily display the type of game speed that saw Walker register a 4.36 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, but his ability to threaten defenses in the second level will add another element to a Baltimore receiving corps that's brimming with young talent.