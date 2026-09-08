Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said Tuesday that Walker (undisclosed) is dealing with "something minor" but is uncertain to play in Sunday's season opener against the Colts, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Minter didn't elaborate on the nature of Walker's health concern, but more information on that front will be known Wednesday, when the Ravens post their first injury report of 2026. Though Walker's availability for Sunday is looking iffy, Minter said that he expects the third-year wideout to practice in some capacity this week.