Ravens' Devontez Walker: Non-factor against Texans
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker failed to record a single offensive snap in Sunday's 44-10 loss to the Texans.
Walker played 14 snaps with the special teams unit in Week 5 while not being involved in Baltimore's offensive plans against Houston. The second-year wideout failed to record a reception for the second straight game and remains buried on the wide receiver depth chart behind Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, DeAndre Hopkins and Tylan Wallace. Walker remains far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 6 matchup against the Rams.
