Walker recorded six catches on eight targets for 61 yards in Saturday's 31-13 preseason win over the Cowboys.

The Ravens sat all of their top skill-position players, setting Walker up to start. He continued to pick up the momentum that began with strong practices during camp by delivering long gains of 17, 14 and 11 yards. Both Walker's practice and game performances have likely pushed him off the roster bubble, and he may currently be fourth on the wide receiver depth chart ahead of Tylan Wallace.