Johnson failed to secure his lone target in Monday's 30-23 win over the Chargers.

Johnson continued to be an afterthought in the Ravens offensive attack Monday, playing just six of the Ravens 65 offensive snaps. The veteran wideout has been held without a catch in three of his four games with the Ravens while playing just 37 total offensive snaps over that stretch. Johnson remains extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes as he continues to acclimate to Baltimore's offense. The Ravens will host the Eagles in Week 13.