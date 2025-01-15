The Ravens claimed Johnson off waivers from the Texans on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Schefter, the transaction is a procedural move, as Johnson won't officially be awarded to the Ravens until after the Super Bowl and thus won't be an option for the team for the remainder of the postseason. Johnson will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and depending on the contract he signs with another team, Baltimore could net a compensatory selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. Over his 12 regular-season appearances and one playoff appearance during the 2024 campaign across stints with Carolina, Baltimore and Houston, Johnson recorded a 34-387-3 receiving line on 68 targets.