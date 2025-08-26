The Browns released Johnson on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Johnson got extensive playing time this preseason, mostly with second- and third-stringers, catching just two of six targets for 19 yards. He also failed to earn a meaningful role in Baltimore and Houston during the second half of last season, after enjoying a volume-fueled run of production for Carolina earlier in the year. Jamari Thrash is the favorite for Cleveland's No. 3 receiver job in Week 1, behind presumed starters Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman.