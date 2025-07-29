Johnson made an "impressive diving catch" during practice in training camp Monday, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Per Easterling, Monday was Johnson's best day of training camp so far, as he also made a "nice catch" on an out route, gathering in a throw from rookie QB Dillon Gabriel. Johnson had a tumultuous campaign last year, particularly after being traded from Carolina to Baltimore in late October, and he ended up with the worst numbers of his career across stints with three different clubs. The veteran wideout is looking to get back on track and has an opportunity to nail down the No. 3 receiver role behind Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman.