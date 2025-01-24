Harrison finished the 2024 regular season with 54 tackles (22 solo), including 2.0 sacks, across 15 games.

Harrison spent the first half of the regular season in a rotational role at inside linebacker while being a major contributor on special teams. He replaced Trenton Simpson as the starter in Week 11 against the Steelers, and over the final seven games of the regular season he accumulated 36 tackles (15 solo), including 1.0 sacks. Harrison enters the offseason as a free agent, and the Ravens will have to decide whether to bring back their third-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft.