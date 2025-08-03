Head coach John Harbaugh said Saturday that Major is dealing with a concussion, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

It's unclear when Major suffered the concussion, but he will not be allowed to participate in preseason games until he clears the league's five-step protocol. The undrafted rookie out of Minnesota is battling for a depth spot on the Ravens' 53-man roster, and his absence from practices and preseason games will hurt his chances, especially with Derrick Henry and Justice Hill both expected to miss preseason play. To bolster their backfield depth, the Ravens signed D'Ernest Johnson to a contract on Saturday.