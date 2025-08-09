Major (concussion) participated in Saturday's training camp practice while wearing a non-contact red jersey, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Major remains in concussion protocol, which forced him to miss Thursday's preseason game against the Colts. His return to practice is a good sign, but he'll need to clear the league's five-step protocol in order to play in the Ravens' next preseason game against the Cowboys on Saturday, Aug. 16. Major signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in late April and is battling for a backup running back spot on the 53-man roster.