Major signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent, Glenn Erby of USA Today reports.

The running back never exceeded 78 carries in any of his six collegiate seasons with Oklahoma and Minnesota. In 2024 with Minnesota, he finished with 352 rushing yards, three rushing scores and 20 catches for 144 yards and a touchdown. Baltimore's top two backs, Derrick Henry and Justice Hill, were big contributors to the team's elite offense in 2024, though there should be roster spots available behind them.