Ravens' Marquise Brown: Targeting training camp return
Brown (foot) continues to recover from his Lisfranc injury but is aiming to be ready for training camp, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
The first-round pick out of Oklahoma was limited throughout the pre-draft process while recovering from the Lisfranc injury and did not participate in OTAs. However, Lisfranc surgery generally has a lengthy recovery, so Brown's absence from OTAs was not entirely unexpected. As long as Brown is ready for training camp, he'll be on track to be a Week 1 starter. His status in the lead up to training camp will be worth monitoring, however.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy headlines from OTA season
It seems there's always Fantasy Football news as we near mandatory minicamps and the NFL's...
-
Projections: Who will run or pass more?
Ben Gretch continues a review of his projections, discussing five teams set to pass more in...
-
Projected volume changes
Ben Gretch looks at five offenses that could be in for major 2019 volume changes compared to...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 busts
Senior Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg reveals his early 2019 Fantasy football busts list.
-
Available RB, WR, TE opportunity
Heath Cummings looks at positional opportunity rates to determine which teams have the biggest...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...