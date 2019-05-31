Brown (foot) continues to recover from his Lisfranc injury but is aiming to be ready for training camp, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The first-round pick out of Oklahoma was limited throughout the pre-draft process while recovering from the Lisfranc injury and did not participate in OTAs. However, Lisfranc surgery generally has a lengthy recovery, so Brown's absence from OTAs was not entirely unexpected. As long as Brown is ready for training camp, he'll be on track to be a Week 1 starter. His status in the lead up to training camp will be worth monitoring, however.