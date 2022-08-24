Linderbaum returned to practice Tuesday for the first time since he suffered a foot injury Aug. 4, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Linderbaum also participated in individual work during the Ravens' session last Friday, though he saw increased participation Tuesday, according to Clifton Brown of the team's official site. It's likely that Baltimore will continue to ease the rookie first-round pick back given that he is expected to serve as the team's starting center in Week 1. Linderbaum's final opportunity to play this preseason will come during Saturday's exhibition against the Commanders.