Flowers (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Texans.

After being listed as a non-participant on the Ravens' first two Week 17 practice reports, Flowers upgraded to limited activity Tuesday but will still carry a designation into the Christmas Day contest. Fortunately, the Ravens and Texans are playing in the second game of the Week 17 slate, giving fantasy managers who are planning on deploying Flowers in lineups plenty of alternatives in the event he can't suit up for the first time all season. Official word on Flowers' status will arrive when Baltimore posts its inactive list 90 minutes prior to Wednesday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff.